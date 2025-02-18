Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,993,000 after buying an additional 5,886,366 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,068 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,492.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,959,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,457 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 6,053,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

