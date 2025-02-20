iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 100.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

