Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

