J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MUB opened at $106.71 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.36.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.