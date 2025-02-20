Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 40,691 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,691 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Kenvue by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.72%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.