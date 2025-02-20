Citigroup Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $121.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Shares of ANET opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.54.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $870,752.64. The trade was a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,944 shares of company stock worth $30,214,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,620,270,000 after purchasing an additional 72,311,318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,371,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269,572 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,665,829,000 after buying an additional 18,293,874 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454,822 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

