Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 2,647 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 190.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.