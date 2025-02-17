Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 550.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

Insider Activity

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 3,827.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 16,845,010 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $336,900,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,650,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,006,820. The trade was a 21.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 606,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,865,863. This trade represents a 14.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,160,670 shares of company stock valued at $25,306,474 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

