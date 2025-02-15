Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 389,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ opened at $9.57 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

