Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MTN opened at $165.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.35 and a 52 week high of $236.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

