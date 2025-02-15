Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 376 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 56.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,525,159.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $10,896,330.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,602.30. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,531 shares of company stock valued at $24,341,833 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

