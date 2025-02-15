Choreo LLC Trims Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 68,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNO. Compass Point raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.98.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO opened at $42.36 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.72%. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,850.00%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

