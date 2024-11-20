Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 15,375 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,375 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.9% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,180,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 61,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $312,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $87.55 and a 1-year high of $131.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.32.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

