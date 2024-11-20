Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $31.18 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 661,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 504,927 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $31,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 330.9% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,950,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,460,000 after buying an additional 3,801,435 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 387.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,299,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,601,000 after buying an additional 2,622,288 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 353.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,110,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,267 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 289.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,936. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. This represents a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

