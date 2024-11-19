B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $56.14 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 90,409 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,144,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. This represents a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Scotiabank began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.06.

INTU stock opened at $678.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $557.29 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $634.11 and a 200-day moving average of $630.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

