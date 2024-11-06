Steem 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.79 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $78.25 million and $18.79 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,313.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.87 or 0.00489642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00092760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.46 or 0.00214581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00025726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00067962 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00019693 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 475,565,449 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

