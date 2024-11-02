Moonbeam (GLMR) Tops One Day Volume of $3.86 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $139.84 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00035757 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011333 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,143,889,614 coins and its circulating supply is 915,345,712 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

