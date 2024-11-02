Apu Apustaja Price Down 7.8% This Week (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Apu Apustaja has a market cap of $245.04 million and $8.62 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,754.28 or 1.00000652 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,580.11 or 0.99750957 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja was first traded on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 320,385,865,167.1964 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.0007132 USD and is down -11.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $10,542,041.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars.

