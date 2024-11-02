UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.11. 1,365,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,393. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,678,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 496,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in UBS Group by 286.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 272,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 201,809 shares during the period.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

