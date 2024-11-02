Ethereum Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $302.85 billion and $20.07 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,515.20 or 0.03611442 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000518 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00035712 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00005674 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00010837 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011300 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001775 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006021 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,409,187 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
