Ethereum Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $302.85 billion and $20.07 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,515.20 or 0.03611442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00035712 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,409,187 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.