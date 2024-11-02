Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0737 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and $5.52 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00035734 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

