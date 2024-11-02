crvUSD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $60.44 Million (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $60.44 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001434 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,460.70 or 0.99800694 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,439.09 or 0.99769651 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 60,570,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,570,534 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 60,456,036.80772311. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99833118 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $13,450,836.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

