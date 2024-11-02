Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Tops $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00054472 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00032287 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

