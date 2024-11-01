Stephens Inc. AR Sells 7,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

