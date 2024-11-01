Short Interest in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expands By 6.3%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cimpress Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Cimpress stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.98. 139,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,658. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $104.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average is $85.94.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.56. The business had revenue of $832.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.90 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 4.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 45,310 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $4,489,767.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,367,270.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 45,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $4,489,767.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,367,270.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,116 shares of company stock worth $7,019,606 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,726,000 after purchasing an additional 89,931 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cimpress by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

