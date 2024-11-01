FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder Purchases 500 Shares

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,906,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,248,891. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FB Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

FBK stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 107,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,439. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.13.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $52.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

