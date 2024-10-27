iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 506,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $31,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after buying an additional 1,464,167 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,148,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,424,000 after purchasing an additional 591,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $62.51. 3,264,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,737. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.