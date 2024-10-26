Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.60 and traded as high as $64.87. Swisscom shares last traded at $64.74, with a volume of 4,992 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCMWY. New Street Research upgraded Swisscom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

