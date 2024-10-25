Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDBC traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. 4,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,109. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,707.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,746. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,707.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $182,547. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

