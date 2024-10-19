Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Shares Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 1,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 23,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Rubicon Organics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

About Rubicon Organics

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Organics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, processing, and sale of organic cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products in jar, bag, pre-rolls, edible, poutine sauce mix, milled flower, relief stick, cool stick, and oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.