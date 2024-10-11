Wolfe Research Upgrades TFI International (TSE:TFI) to “Strong-Buy”

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

TFI has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins lowered shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cormark upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

TFI International ( TSE:TFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.14 billion.

