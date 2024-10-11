Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TKO Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TKO Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TKO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

TKO Group Price Performance

NYSE:TKO opened at $126.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.31. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $128.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,218,499.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,997,000 after buying an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 92.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 119,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 89.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in TKO Group by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

