Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.18% of Euronet Worldwide worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.89.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $110.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

