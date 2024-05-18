iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.38% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

