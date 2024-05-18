New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MBIA were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 12.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MBIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in MBIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,942,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MBIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MBIA from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

MBIA Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MBI opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.47. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MBIA Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBIA Profile

(Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.