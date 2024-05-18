Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exagen Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Exagen in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.50). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen Stock Down 0.5 %

Exagen stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Exagen has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exagen

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Exagen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,504,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exagen by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exagen by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 154,139 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exagen news, CEO John Aballi bought 40,401 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $77,569.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,569.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.