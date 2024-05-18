Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,093 shares of company stock valued at $862,772. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

