Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $253.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

