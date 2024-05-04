Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,384 shares of company stock worth $5,395,560. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

