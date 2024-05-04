Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.9 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $63.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 541,005 shares of company stock valued at $30,536,214. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

