Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 2,029 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masonite International

In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Masonite International

Masonite International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $131.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.64. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $131.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.97.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Profile

(Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.