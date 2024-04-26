OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires New Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at about $96,934,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,153,000 after acquiring an additional 621,962 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 333.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 449,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,003,000 after acquiring an additional 346,071 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2,132.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 299,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 285,814 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 39.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 796,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,319,000 after acquiring an additional 224,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DOX stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.31. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

