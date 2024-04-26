Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 2,361 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 107,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,014,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,791,000 after buying an additional 1,027,441 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 858,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,591,000 after buying an additional 47,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

