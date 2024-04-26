Cwm LLC Sells 18,225 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,225 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 279,496.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,672,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,394 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 43.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,639,000 after buying an additional 3,390,924 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 26.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,820,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,357,000 after buying an additional 1,407,793 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $31,426,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $29,759,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,231 in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of -543.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.68.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

