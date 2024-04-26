Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6,700.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $458.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 103.72, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $464.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,083.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $2,853,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,083.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.