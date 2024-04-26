Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 119.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Insulet by 227.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 268,553 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Insulet by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Insulet by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Insulet by 689.8% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $164.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

