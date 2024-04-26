Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 1%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $177.47 and last traded at $177.73. 9,931,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 42,421,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

