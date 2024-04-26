OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 43,621 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,621 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of RYCEY opened at $5.00 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYCEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.