Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI opened at $127.03 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $133.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.91.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 54.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

