Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $117.28 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

